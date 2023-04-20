JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Principals’ Associations and the Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU) on Wednesday took out a candlelight protest march from Bhandari Bridge to Hall bazaar here on Wednesday.

Mobilised against the Central Admission portal of the Punjab Government, the candle march was taken out to wake up the state government from its slumber as alleged by members of the JAC.

The protesters included federation management officials, principals and college teachers, who warned of intensifying their struggle against the state government, said the centralized portal of admissions in colleges was being implemented in an ‘arbitrary’ and ‘biased’ manner.

Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, president of the Federation of Non-aided Colleges, said due to the stubborn attitude of the Punjab Government, all the colleges of the state were forced to follow the path of struggle. “The government is determined to implement this portal without thinking to benefit private interests and private universities. We had repeatedly urged the government to consider the interest of private colleges that are in danger of being shut due to this arbitrary decision. Therefore, if there is a boycott of the upcoming exams or closure of colleges across the state, then the state government will be responsible for it,” he said.

On the occasion, PCCTU general secretary Dr Gurdas Sekhon said even after making repeated appeals to the government, there was no concrete solution to this issue. “We are not against online admissions, because all the colleges are doing the admissions online at their own level. We are against centralized admissions because this will increase the trouble of students and their parents, put the non-aided colleges in a fix, reduce enrolment in colleges due to youth migration. What is the need of such a portal? he asked. He said centralized admission was applicable where seats were less and students were more, while in Punjab, the situation is opposite as a majority of seats and the youth are flying to foreign countries.