DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Jagdev Kalan beats addiction through sports

Jagdev Kalan beats addiction through sports

This village overcame a decade-long drug crisis by transforming its youth through sports programmes & community leadership
article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
(Jagdev Kalan) Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Young volleyball players at Jagdev Kalan village.
Advertisement

Over a decade ago, Jagdev Kalan village, located about 20 km from Amritsar, was grappling with rampant drug use among its youth. However, the community has largely overcome this crisis through sports, particularly volleyball and athletics.

Advertisement

Before turning to sports in 2018, the village had lost more than 30 young men to drug and substance abuse over the previous decade. The issue was so severe that it was often highlighted in speeches delivered during seminars marking the birth and death anniversaries of Hasham Shah, a Sufi poet and writer born in the village.

Determined to bring about change, vigilant residents expanded the village’s sporting infrastructure by building two volleyball stadiums. Later, a mega stadium was added, which included another volleyball ground, a 400-metre athletics track, a basketball court and a football ground. Today, the facility, which is developed on Panchayat land, attracts over 500 young people from Jagdev Kalan and surrounding villages.

Advertisement

This grassroots sports revolution has produced tangible results: 10 youngsters from the village have joined the Indian Army, while two have secured jobs in the railways and forest department, respectively, and two athletes have competed at the national level.

Gurwinder Singh, a retired Army officer and former state-level volleyball player who competed at the Command level, began training local youth in 2018 after retiring and settling in the village. He is supported by fellow villagers Davinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both also retired Army personnel.

Advertisement

Gurwinder Singh said the incidence of drug abuse dropped drastically after development of sports culture in the village. He added that young people are most vulnerable during the evening hours, a time when they are now actively engaged in games. Thanks to floodlights, the stadium remains operational even during night hours.

Shabeg Singh, a retired government school teacher and now the unanimously elected Sarpanch, said the Panchayat willingly allocated land for the stadium to wean the youth away from drugs. The combination of dedicated sports coaches and ground facilities has done wonders to transform the lives of rural youth, with players coming from nearly 20 nearby villages.

Pointing to the well-maintained village roads, marked with white lines and lined with streetlights, Shabeg Singh credited Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who is also a native of Jagdev Kalan, for the infrastructure development.

He said while the trend of migration overseas has slowed due to stricter immigration norms, many villagers have already settled abroad. In fact, he is the only member of his family still living in the village; the rest are in the USA.

Another inspiring local figure is Gurdev Singh, a young man who, after surviving throat cancer, has dedicated his life to environmental conservation. So far, he has planted over 75,000 saplings throughout the village and developed a tree-lined path near the stadium, now a popular spot even for visitors from the city. He continues to maintain the green spaces with the help of local players.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts