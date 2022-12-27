Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's remand extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

Notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has sent his ‘many’ accomplices out of the country by making passports on the basis of fake identities while similar passports of more of his associates were being created for helping them flee to foreign countries.

This was revealed by the police while producing him in the court after the expiry of his police remand. The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) had arrested him after brining on production warrant from Bathinda jail on December 22. The court extended his police remand till January 2. He was produced in a court under heavy security on Monday.

During his interrogation, the police had recovered several documents, including Aadhaar card copies of his associates. More persons were nominated in the FIR, though the police did not reveal their names as it could hamper the probe.

On December 17, the SSOC have booked eight notorious criminal and gangsters, including Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, who managed to flee the country using fake passports. Among others who were booked included Gurjant Singh, aka Bholu of Havelian, Rachhpal Singh, alias Dana of Bhuchar Kalan, Kinderbir Singh, alias Sunny Dayal of Dial Rajputtan village, Manpreet Singh, alias Manna of Chambal, Rao Barinder Singh of the Kulla road, Patti, Gurdev Singh, alias Jassal, of Chambal and Pavitar Singh of Chaura Khurd in Gurdaspur.

They were booked for fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and passport act, besides other relevant sections of the IPC. In the FIR, the police also hinted towards a well-oiled interstate nexus involved in providing safe havens to notorious criminals. The racket was acting not only in Punjab’s Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, but also in other states of the country.