Amritsar, March 20

Charanjit Bhullar, a senior journalist of Punjabi Tribune, was given the annual Jagjit Singh Anand Samriti award presented by Gurbax Singh Nanak Singh Foundation during an event organised at Preet Bhawan here today. The foundation also bestowed Urmila Anand Puraskar upon writer Balijeet for his story ‘Noon’ (literal meaning salt).

The foundation presents annual awards every year in the memory of Anand couple. Speaking on the occasion, Sukirat Anand said, “The awardees are selected after a fair and impartial approach.” He lamented that the main stream media, especially television, is not highlighting the stories of rural India.