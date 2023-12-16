Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

Amritsar, December 15
Amritsar-based 17-year-old tennis player Jagteshwar Singh has won a silver medal in tennis in the recently concluded National School Games at Bengaluru. His winning the silver created a record as Punjab won a tennis medal in the National School Games after a gap of 40 years.
On reaching Amritsar, sports lovers extended a warm welcome to Jagteshwar on Friday. His coach Sumit Kohli said Jagteshwar’s victory ended the medal drought of last four decades. Earlier, Punjab had won this medal in 1982. Tennis players from different states of India participated in the championship and demonstrated their game.
A student of Spring Dales Senior Secondary School, Jagteshwar has previously been the Punjab champion in Under-14 and Under-17 categories and was ranked eighth in the Punjab Games. He has been coming first in the district for the past several years. He won the gold medal in the games organised by Punjab government last year. Spring Dales sports in-charge Neha, Jagteshwar’s mother Harjot Kaur, father Inderpal Singh, Avneet Kaur, Gurinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.
