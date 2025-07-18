Jai Inder seeks probe into charges against AAP’s Malhi

A day after 42-year-old Indian citizen Gurjeet Singh Malhi was arrested by the US authorities over alleged possession of child porn, the incident sparked political uproar as both the Congress and BJP have questioned Malhi’s proximity to senior AAP leaders of the state. BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, while addressing a press conference, demanded an investigation into the possible misuse of Gurjeet Malhi’s properties in Punjab and his political connections with AAP leaders.

Malhi’s pictures have surfaced with many senior AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s family, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Sandhawan and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. Jai Inder Kaur said that his proximity to the top leadership of the party raises serious questions about the nature of his influence in Punjab. “This calls for an immediate investigation into his properties and financial activities in Punjab, and also to know whether political influence was used by the Bhagwant Mann government to protect or promote him,” she said.

Denouncing the Aam Aadmi Party government’s continued silence on a disturbing pattern of misconduct involving AAP leaders, she said that from the point of view of inappropriate conduct and ethical lapses, AAP’s record is extremely disturbing.

“The matter has become even more serious after the recent arrest of NRI Gurjit Malhi in the US on charges of child abuse and pornography. This is no longer a case of isolated incidents—it is a clear pattern. The silence of the AAP leadership is irresponsible and unacceptable. Punjab deserves transparency and answers,” said Jai Inder.

BJP Amritsar district president Harvinder Sandhu referred to a letter written by AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat in 2016 alleging that AAP leaders in Punjab were exploiting women for political gains. “Since then, several scams involving ministers and MLAs have surfaced, yet no credible action has been taken by the party leadership,” he said.