Jail inmate attempts to commit suicide

Tarn Taran, July 17
Jagrup Singh, a resident of Bhail Dhae Wala who was lodged in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, made an unsuccessful bid to commit suicide on Sunday.
The Assistant Superintendent of Jail, in his complaint to the Goindwal Sahib police, said the accused used a piece of cloth to strangulate himself but was saved after being noticed by the jail authorities. The accused has been booked under Section 309 of IPC by Goindwal Sahib police.
