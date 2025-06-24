Jail inmate’s death sparks protest, national highway blocked for hours

The National Highway-54 was blocked for several hours today due to a dharna staged by the family members of a convict who allegedly died under mysterious circumstances while lodged in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib.

The protest was staged in front of the district administration complex (DAC), leading to severe traffic disruption. A large number of vehicles were either forced to take alternative routes or remained stranded on both sides of the highway.

The deceased convict has been identified as Sarabjit Singh (22), son of Harbhajan Singh, a resident of Lalu Ghuman. He had been in jail for the past few months under charges related to the NDPS Act.

Sahib Singh, state president of the Bhagwan Valmiki Sangharsh Dal, who led the protest, alleged that Sarabjit Singh died due to the brutality inflicted by the jail staff. The demonstrators demanded strict action against the jail officials allegedly responsible for the death.

Senior district police officers, including SP (Headquarters) Baljit Singh Bhullar, arrived at the scene to pacify the protestors. According to SP Bhullar, Sarabjit Singh died following a conflict between inmates inside the jail. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During a meeting with protest leaders, SP Bhullar assured them that a magisterial inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action would follow based on its findings. On receiving this assurance, the protest was called off, and normal traffic flow on the highway was restored.