Jail warder, pvt bus hawker arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Jail Warder Harpreet Singh posted at Central Jail here. He was booked by the VB in April this year on corruption charges and has been evading arrest since then.

Officials of the VB said Harpreet had taken a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a jail inmate, identified as Gursewak Singh. He had seized a mobile phone from Gursewak’s possession. He threatened him of filing a case against him after the recovery of the phone.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Vairowal Darapur, Tarn Taran, was booked under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 42, 52-A of Jail Act on April 7, but this case was transferred to the VB as it involved provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the arrest of the above said accused, further investigation is going on.

In another instance, the vigilance bureau has arrested Jasbir Singh of Kureshia village in Jalandhar. He was a private bus hawker at the Jalandhar bus stand. He was absconding in a bribery case for taking money from the private bus owners for changing departure times of government buses from bus stand in connivance with Punjab Roadways employees to give advantages to private buses.

In this regard, the Bureau had already registered a case in April last year. He was booked under section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of IPC at VB police station Amritsar. He was arrested from Jalandhar bus stand.