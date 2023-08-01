Jail warder, two inmates booked for conspiracy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

Islamabad police have booked a head jail warder along with two prisoners in connection with the seizure of a mobile phone from the high-security jail complex here on Sunday.

Besides head jail warden Jasbir Singh and the two prisoners booked in the case were identified as Karan Kumar and Ravinder Singh. According to information, Jasbir Singh confiscated a mobile phone from Karan Kumar and later handed it over to Ravinder Singh.

Following a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Jail Ajmer Singh, Islamabad police have registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC and Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them.

The seizure of the mobile phone has left Punjab Police baffled as the government recently installed a harmonious call blocking system that helped jamming 2G-5G mobile signals in the jail complex.

The Amritsar Central Jail was among the central jails that had witnessed seizure of a huge quantity of cell phone illegally sneaked in and other prohibited material. Its close proximity to densely populated areas was the main behind miscreants throwing in forbidden materials, including narcotics and cellphones inside the jail complex. Though a majority of mobile phones were China-made keypad phones, a number of touch screen phones of various brands were also seized. Modified/assembled mobile chargers and headphones and narcotic substances have also been seized from the Central Jail.