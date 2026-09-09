Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s shadow looms over Dera Baba Nanak poll

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria may be lodged in a jail in Assam in connection with a drug-trafficking case, but his influence continues to run in Dera Baba Nanak, where his family is gearing up to contest the 2027 Assembly elections.

A woman close to Jaggu, whose identity has been withheld at the family's request, is preparing to contest the seat as an Independent, under the supervision of Jaggu’s aunt, Rajwinder Kaur.

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The family has confirmed that the decision to field her has the approval of Jaggu.

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Exclusive information available with The Tribune from family sources reveals that the woman, who is from Gurdaspur district and is settled abroad, became close to Jaggu after the death of his wife in April 2019. She has since been involved in controlling what sources described as majority of his activities and finances in India and abroad. She was recently seen in Dera Baba Nanak, considered Bhagwanpuria’s stronghold.

Just days ago gangster turned politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon joined AAP and is preparing to contest from Zira constituency.

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Jaggu has several criminal cases registered against him but has not been convicted in any. No witness has been willing to testify against him. His name also figures in the files of the FBI.

The family had earlier considered fielding Rajwinder Kaur, popularly known as “Massi” in the area. Kaur is the chairperson of the Dera Baba Nanak Block Samiti and has been regularly attending social functions in the area.

Asked about the family's electoral plans, Kaur said, “Han ji, assi election ladange. Baki Akal Purakh de marzi hai (Yes, we will contest. The rest depends on God’s will),”.

The family is also preparing to organise mass marriages for 200 underprivileged girls in January. Registrations for the event are currently under way. A similar function held a few months ago had raised the eyebrows of police officers.

AAP leader Gurdeep Singh Randhawa on Sunday questioned the source of funds being spent on such events and called for an inquiry.

“She hands over costly shagun at such events. Where is the money coming from? The police need to hold a comprehensive inquiry into the funding of the mass marriages and other events,” Randhawa said.

Responding to the allegation, Kaur said, “Sade kol jadon paise nahi si, assi ta vi logan di sewa karde si. Hun paise aa gaye. Akal Purakh to ilawa sanu koi nahi rok sakda sewa karan ton (We used to engage in social work even when we did not have money. Nobody can stop us from helping people apart from God).”

Kaur has also been seen driving a luxury car, accompanied by a convoy of 40 other vehicles. Sources have alleged that the expenses are being funded through extortion proceeds.

Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also questioned the source of funds and written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking an inquiry. He had earlier raised the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“During the run-up to the Tarn Taran byelection last year, AAP brought Bhagwanpuria from the Assam jail to Batala on a flimsy pretext. The gangster openly met sarpanches and threatened them. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is pushing the state into anarchy. The recent induction of former gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon into AAP proves the party is converting Punjab into a gangster state,” Randhawa said.

Randhawa further alleged that a police-gangster nexus in the area and questioned how Jaggu could influence transfers and postings while being incarcerated.

“I have been regularly receiving complaints regarding the police-gangster nexus. On what basis is Jaggu dictating transfers and postings in the area? He has amassed a fortune, but nobody is looking into the funding,” he said.

Randhawa and Bhagwanpuria have been at loggerheads for years. In the 2024 Dera Baba Nanak byelection, Jaggu had threatened Congress sarpanches against voting for Randhawa's wife, Jatinder Kaur, and the Congress candidate. She eventually lost by a thin margin.