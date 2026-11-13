Amritpal Singh seeks one-day custody parole on Nov 17; court to hear plea on Monday

The date for the one-day custody parole granted to jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh to attend his grandmother's last rites will now be decided by an Amritsar court on November 16.

The court had earlier granted him one-day custody parole on Friday morning for Saturday (November 14). However, since the initial application filed by his counsel had sought permission for the cremation on November 14, the delay in the hearing left only a day for the necessary formalities and his travel from Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Following the grant of parole, his legal counsel, Harjot Singh Mann, filed a modification application later in the afternoon, stating that it would not be practically possible for Amritpal Singh to reach Punjab by Saturday morning. The counsel has now sought November 17 as the date for his one-day parole. The court is expected to decide on the modification plea on Monday.

The family had initiated proceedings seeking custody parole for Amritpal Singh and two other family members lodged in different jails following the death of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, on November 8.

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The family had initially scheduled the cremation for November 14 and planned to hold the bhog ceremony on November 17. However, the cremation was postponed to allow Amritpal Singh to attend the last rites.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023. He was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which was withdrawn a few months ago.

His possible visit to Punjab has also assumed political significance, as his party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, is currently in the election fray. His presence in the state could have an impact on the political atmosphere.

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The Punjab government had raised law-and-order concerns over his temporary release but supported his plea on humanitarian grounds. However, it submitted a detailed set of conditions to the court governing his participation in the last rites.