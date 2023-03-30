Jalandhar bypoll: Congress alleges poll code violation

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, March 29

Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India flagging several potential model code of conduct violations.

In her letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Karamjit Kaur pointed out three potential poll code-related violations by the Punjab government, namely, the transfer of several IPS, PCS, and PPS officers posted in the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency area, the display of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's photos on the Aam Aadmi Clinics, and the publication of government advertisements in print, electronic, and social media.

She wrote that the transfer orders appeared “to have been passed with an intention to favour the ruling party during the Lok Sabha bypoll” and urged the Chief Election Commissioner to declare the orders void and maintain the status quo ante.

Karamjit Kaur also requested the removal of Bhagwant Mann's photos from the Aam Aadmi Clinics and the removal of the words 'Aam Aadmi' from the clinic names.