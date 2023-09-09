Jalandhar man booked for duping city family of Rs 95L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

The police have booked a Jalandhar resident for allegedly duping a local resident, Manjit Singh, of Rs 95 lakh on the pretext of sending him and his family to Canada on work permit and study visa.

The accused was identified as Daljit Singh. He said he came in contact with the accused through Paramjit Singh of Varpal Kalan village in 2020. Daljit used to do langar sewa at a gurdwara. Paramjit introduced Daljit to him when he needed LPG gas cylinders for langar sewa. Manjit was the manager of the gas agency. He said Daljit told him that he had come from Canada and his family lived there. He said he had helped many persons in settling there.

When he talked about his family, he demanded Rs 1 crore for the entire family and assured him of arranging PR, work permit and study visa for children also. He said he transferred cash to the tune of Rs 95 lakh on different times and dates.

Later, he started avoiding him. He said the accused never told him about his residence in Jalandhar and used to contact him through three mobile numbers.

He lodged a complaint with the police urging them to investigate the case and get his location through the mobile phone numbers. Investigation was carried out by the anti-human trafficking wing which found the allegations true. A case under Section 420, IPC, and Section 13, Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, has been registered against the accused.

