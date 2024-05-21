Jalandhar man held with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

The Civil Lines police have arrested one person identified as Ranjit Singh of Jalandhar and recovered an illegal country made .32 bore pistol from his occupation.

Ranjit (32) has three criminal cases of snatching, dacoity and the Arms Act registered against him in Rajasthan and Punjab. He has been evading arrest in these cases. A fresh case of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station here, said Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North).

Khosa said a police team led by ASI Jatinder Singh was patrolling near Novelty Chowk when they intercepted Ranjit Singh of the Sanghwal area on the Court road in Jalandhar. The police seized .32 bore pistol from him. He was produced in a court and brought on two- day police remand for interrogation.

He said further investigation was in progress to identify his accomplices and source of the weapon.

