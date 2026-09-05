Jallianwala Bagh Chair launches book

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was not just a major political event but also became a deep emotional and cultural memory for generations. Exploring its social, cultural and literary consequences, the Jallianwala Bagh Chair at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, organised a book release and discussion on History, Literature, Folklore and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

The event was convened by Prof Amandeep Bal, chairperson, Jallianwala Bagh Chair. She presented an overview of the research undertaken by the chair and the various events organised under its aegis. She also presented the book, “History, Literature, Folklore and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre”, and dedicated it to the academic and scholarly community working to document the Jallianwala Bagh massacre through multi-pronged research.

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Navdeep Singh Suri, former diplomat and translator of novelist Nanak Singh’s acclaimed works, and eminent literary and history scholars Prof Harish Sharma and Prof Sukhdev Singh Sohal were the panellists for the discussion.

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Suri shared an engaging account of his conversations with Justin Rowlatt, a BBC South Asia reporter and great-grandson of Sir Sidney Rowlatt, who drafted the highly oppressive Rowlatt Act. The legislation led to widespread unrest and created the political ground for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Suri said it was striking that the two men, who stood on opposite sides of history, shared a similar sentiment while reflecting on the past.

“I thought there was a deeply remarkable historical connection between us, as my grandfather, novelist Nanak Singh, was one of the eyewitnesses to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and later wrote Khooni Vaisakhi about the brutality he witnessed that day. Justin’s great-grandfather was the one whose committee produced the legislation that became the Rowlatt Act. Eventually, Justin wrote a brilliant essay, The Sins of the Great-Grandfather: The Rowlatt Act and the Amritsar Massacre, in which he reflected on the massacre,” Suri said.

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He reflected on how such dialogues can open new perspectives on history and collective memory. Suri also narrated the remarkable story of how his family rediscovered Khooni Vaisakhi, the banned poem written by his grandfather, Nanak Singh.

The book is a compilation of 16 multilingual essays on literature related to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It analyses works by classic writers such as Saadat Hasan Manto, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan and Krishan Chandra, as well as contemporary writers including Navtej Sarna, Rajwanti Mann and others. It also examines popular mainstream poems and songs, including Mera Rang De Basanti Chola by Bhisham Sahni.

Prof Harish Sharma reviewed the English and Hindi papers included in the book and highlighted their significant scholarly contributions to the volume. He appreciated how the writings enrich the understanding of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre through diverse literary and historical perspectives. During his review, he quoted powerful excerpts from Saadat Hasan Manto’s writings and Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s poetry to illustrate how literature has preserved the pain, memory and resistance associated with Jallianwala Bagh.

Prof Sohal, who reviewed the Punjabi and Urdu literature included in the book, said the work broadens the understanding of the massacre and its complex relationship with power, politics and perceptions.

“Its reading can expose the imperial apparatus and the working of the nation’s elites, from local elite groups to ordinary people, and the use of force. The more you dive in, the more you understand the contours of history and historiography,” he said. “It is the third book compiled and published by the Jallianwala Bagh Chair. These 16 academic articles review literature through the work of scholars such as Bodh Prakash, Sukhdev Singh Sirsa, Prof Paminder Singh and Harish Sharma.