Jallianwala changed the face of nationalist struggle, says historian

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

On the 104th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Jallianwala Bagh Chair, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), organised a national seminar on the subject, ‘’Press, people and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre’’ . Chairperson Prof Amandeep Bal, Jallianwala Bagh Chair, GNDU, narrated the activities organised on the centennial commemoration of the massacre.

Keynote speaker Prof Salil Misra, a historian at Ambedkar University, called Jallianwala Bagh a transformative moment. He said the transformation manifested itself at four different levels —- local, regional, national and even global. “The image of the city of Amritsar was transformed from a sacred religious place to a site of anti-imperialist struggle. The massacre also changed the face of Punjab as a region. From being a colonial heartland and a garrison state at the service of the colonial state, Punjab emerged as the headquarters of the nationalist struggle,” he said.

Prof Harjeet Singh Gill, Professor Emeritus, JNU, New Delhi, said Jallianwala Bagh is a symbol of Hindu, Muslim and Sikh unity. Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, while presenting a vote of thanks narrated his poem, ‘’Ten ki dard na aaya’’. Another speaker, Prof SS Sohal, former Professor of History, spoke on the Irish factor in Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where he highlighted the emergence of Indians seeking greater political rights and self-governance. Prof Jaspal Kaur of Punjabi University discussed the contribution of Udham Singh.