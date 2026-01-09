Jamhoori Kisan Sabha announces protest against Centre’s policies

Leaders of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha have said that farmers can counter the policies of the Modi-led BJP government only by remaining united and organised. Addressing a gathering at Nepal village, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president of the union and a senior leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), strongly criticised the proposed Seed Bill 2025 and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025.

Advertisement

Dr Ajnala said the new Seed Bill aims to hand over research, production and distribution of seeds to foreign seed companies. He warned that such seeds cannot be reused by farmers in the next season, unlike traditional Indian seeds, which farmers save and sow themselves. He added that agriculture largely depends on seeds, and placing their control in the hands of foreign companies would severely harm farmers.

Advertisement

He also criticised the Electricity Amendment Bill, saying it would push farmers and poor people into darkness by making electricity costly and inaccessible. Dr Ajnala said such “black laws” could be opposed only through collective struggle. As per the decision of the SKM, protests are being held across the country against these Bills.

Advertisement

During the meeting, it was announced that a protest would be held outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on January 16 to demand the rollback of the Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, four labour codes, and the restoration of MGNREGA in its original form.

Meanwhile, at Lopoke, activists of the union staged a protest against the alleged US action in Venezuela and burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump. Dr Ajnala termed the action a violation of international law and alleged that the US was attempting to control Venezuela’s oil reserves.

Advertisement

He also criticised the Modi government for maintaining silence on the issue. Several farmer leaders and women activists participated in the protest.