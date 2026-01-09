DT
Home / Amritsar / Jamhoori Kisan Sabha announces protest against Centre’s policies

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha announces protest against Centre’s policies

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:10 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Farmers burn an effigy of the government in Tarn Taran on Thursday.
Leaders of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha have said that farmers can counter the policies of the Modi-led BJP government only by remaining united and organised. Addressing a gathering at Nepal village, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president of the union and a senior leader of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), strongly criticised the proposed Seed Bill 2025 and the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025.

Dr Ajnala said the new Seed Bill aims to hand over research, production and distribution of seeds to foreign seed companies. He warned that such seeds cannot be reused by farmers in the next season, unlike traditional Indian seeds, which farmers save and sow themselves. He added that agriculture largely depends on seeds, and placing their control in the hands of foreign companies would severely harm farmers.

He also criticised the Electricity Amendment Bill, saying it would push farmers and poor people into darkness by making electricity costly and inaccessible. Dr Ajnala said such “black laws” could be opposed only through collective struggle. As per the decision of the SKM, protests are being held across the country against these Bills.

During the meeting, it was announced that a protest would be held outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on January 16 to demand the rollback of the Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, four labour codes, and the restoration of MGNREGA in its original form.

Meanwhile, at Lopoke, activists of the union staged a protest against the alleged US action in Venezuela and burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump. Dr Ajnala termed the action a violation of international law and alleged that the US was attempting to control Venezuela’s oil reserves.

He also criticised the Modi government for maintaining silence on the issue. Several farmer leaders and women activists participated in the protest.

