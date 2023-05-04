Jamhoori Kisan Sabha comes in support of woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Activists of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujwan Sabha and Dihati Mazdoor Sabha today came in support of Baljit Kaur, a resident of Saidpur Khurd village in Ajnala.

The organisations headed by Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said that Baljit Kaur was allegedly thrown out by her husband Nishan Singh and in-laws after harassing her for dowry. He alleged the victim approached the police which registered a case under mild charges while the accused got married to another woman in illegal manner without divorcing the victim. The victim has a 5-year-old child and is facing difficulties in raising him, he said.

Ajnala said though the victim approached the police officials for justice but in vain. He said the organisations had now decided to hold an agitation outside SDM Ajnala office against the police and the district administration on May 22.