A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind visited the Akal Takht secretariat today and met with officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

During the meeting, discussions took place between the Muslim delegation and Jathedar Gargaj regarding Sikh-Muslim unity, matters related to the Waqf Board and other religious concerns, mutual harmony and the challenges faced by both communities.

The Muslim delegation stated that their organisation has maintained long-standing relations with the supreme Sikh authority in order to foster unity between the communities and to resolve any issues that may arise through mutual dialogue and peaceful means.

Advertisement

The delegation assured Jathedar Gargaj that if issues concerning the Sikh community are brought to attention, the leaders of their organisation will coordinate with Sikh representatives and take immediate and necessary action to resolve them in a way that maintains communal harmony.

In return, Giani Gargaj also assured them of similar cooperation. He emphasised that inspiration should be drawn from Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh, whose cabinet included representatives from various communities and all were respected equally.

Advertisement

“The dignity and respect of all communities should be preserved and no one has the right to deprive anyone of their rights,” he said.

The jathedar also expressed concern over the Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) who have been imprisoned for the past three decades without being released or heard.

“Why is it that when it comes to suppressing minority rights, Bills are passed swiftly, but where are the Bills to protect minority rights,” he asked.

The Muslim delegation included Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s general secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, Ovais Sultan Khan, Maulana Ali Hasan, Maulana Arif, Mufti Mehdi Hasan Aini, Maulana Javed Siddiqui and others.

Akal Takht secretariat in-chare Bagicha Singh and assistant in-charge Jasvir Singh Jassi were also present on the occasion.