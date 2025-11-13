Jandiala firing case: Amritsar police arrest suspect after encounter
Pistol, cartridges, and motorcycle recovered; hunt on for two accomplices
The Amritsar Rural police arrested an accused after an encounter in connection with the recent firing incident at a chemist’s shop in Jandiala Guru.
The arrested accused has been identified as Ujjwal, a resident of PWD Complex, Batala Road, Amritsar. Police recovered one .30-bore pistol, three live cartridges, and a motorcycle from his possession.
On November 6, three assailants had opened fire at the chemist shop of Kripal Singh alias Gobind, resident of Gali Kashmiriyaan Wali, Jandiala Guru, and fled from the spot.
During investigation, the accused were identified as Akash, resident of Batala Road; Ravi, resident of Pandori Warraich; and Ujjwal.
Acting on a tip-off that Ujjwal was travelling on a motorcycle from Udoke to Boparai, a police team set up a checkpoint near Sua Bridge, Boparai.
On spotting the police, the accused tried to flee and allegedly fired at the police team. The police retaliated, during which Ujjwal sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He was apprehended on the spot and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said that investigation is in progress to trace the remaining accused and ascertain the motive behind the firing.
