DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Jandiala firing case: Amritsar police arrest suspect after encounter

Jandiala firing case: Amritsar police arrest suspect after encounter

Pistol, cartridges, and motorcycle recovered; hunt on for two accomplices

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:49 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Amritsar Rural police arrested an accused after an encounter in connection with the recent firing incident at a chemist’s shop in Jandiala Guru.

Advertisement

The arrested accused has been identified as Ujjwal, a resident of PWD Complex, Batala Road, Amritsar. Police recovered one .30-bore pistol, three live cartridges, and a motorcycle from his possession.

Advertisement

On November 6, three assailants had opened fire at the chemist shop of Kripal Singh alias Gobind, resident of Gali Kashmiriyaan Wali, Jandiala Guru, and fled from the spot.

Advertisement

During investigation, the accused were identified as Akash, resident of Batala Road; Ravi, resident of Pandori Warraich; and Ujjwal.

Acting on a tip-off that Ujjwal was travelling on a motorcycle from Udoke to Boparai, a police team set up a checkpoint near Sua Bridge, Boparai.

Advertisement

On spotting the police, the accused tried to flee and allegedly fired at the police team. The police retaliated, during which Ujjwal sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He was apprehended on the spot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh said that investigation is in progress to trace the remaining accused and ascertain the motive behind the firing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts