Jandiala Guru Councilor murder: Suspect injured in police encounter, two others arrested

Jandiala Guru Councilor murder: Suspect injured in police encounter, two others arrested

Police recover a Glock 9mm pistol from Gurpreet’s possession
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:29 PM May 26, 2025 IST
An official briefs Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (center) after a brief  exchange of fire, which led to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh, in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
The Amritsar police arrested one of the three suspects in the murder of Jandiala Guru Municipal Councilor Harjinder Singh, alias Baman, within hours after a brief exchange of fire in Chheharta on Monday.

The injured accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, was shot in the leg during the encounter with police near Fatahpur and was later admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment. He is believed to be an operative of the Dubai-based Kishan Gang.

Apart from Gurpreet, two other suspects, Karan alias Keeda and Amit alias Kishu, were also arrested. The police had released their pictures earlier in the evening.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantles an organised crime network linked to the foreign-based Kishan Gang. Within 8 hours, four gang operatives were arrested, leading to the swift resolution of the murder case of Harjinder Singh @ Bahman (Municipal Councillor, Jandiala Guru),” said DGP Gaurav Yadav on X.

According to the DGP, during the chase, Gurpreet opened fire at the police. In self-defence, SHO Chheharta Vinod Sharma fired back, injuring the accused.

A Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from Gurpreet’s possession.

Investigation is underway to identify additional associates and map backward and forward linkages of the gang, the DGP said.

The operation marks a crucial step in the ongoing crackdown against inter-gang rivalry and organised crime in the region.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

