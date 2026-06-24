Jandiala Guru MC elects new president, vice-president

Satinder Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the Jandiala Guru municipal council, while Amandeep Singh Virk was elected as the vice-president during the general house meeting held on Monday.

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Satinder Singh, the councillor elected from Ward No. 1, was chosen as president and Amandeep Singh Virk, elected from Ward No. 15, was selected as vice-president with the support of all councillors.

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The election of the president and vice-president of the 15-member municipal council was conducted during a meeting chaired by SDM Amritsar-I, Alka Kalia. During the session, all newly elected councillors were administered the oath of office and secrecy.

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Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, who is also the MLA from the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, attended the meeting as a special guest.

In the recent civic body elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured 13 out of the 15 wards in the municipal council. Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, Harbhajan Singh said the new team would give fresh momentum to the overall development of Jandiala Guru. He added that the government remains committed to strengthening urban infrastructure and providing better civic amenities to residents.

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The minister expressed confidence that the new council would meet the expectations of the people and further strengthen the town’s heritage and identity. The newly elected office-bearers assured residents that they would work with dedication and sincerity to address public issues and ensure development projects are completed on a priority basis.