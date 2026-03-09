Jandiala Guru minor raped, video circulated; Youth booked under POCSO

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the Navi Abadi area in Jandiala Guru.

The incident occurred around a month ago, and it came to light when the accused reportedly circulated a video he had captured during the incident.

The accused has been identified as Nishan Singh of the same locality. He was booked by the Jandiala Guru police station under sections 64, 77, and 351 of the BNS and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was yet to be arrested. In her complaint lodged with the police, the victim stated that she had gone to meet her sister in Jandiala Guru where she fell ill.

She said she was going to get medicine from the doctor when the accused met her. She said she knew the accused, who lives in her sister's neighbourhood.

She said the accused, who was traveling on a bike, offered her a lift to the doctor to get medicine.

She alleged that instead of taking her to the doctor, he took her to a secluded place and raped her.

She alleged that the accused also captured a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it if she told anyone about it. She got frightened and, fearing stigma, did not tell anyone.

She alleged that yesterday her brother-in-law told her father about the video. She said when her father asked her about it, she narrated the entire incident and decided to lodge an FIR against him.

A probe has been marked to a woman police official, and raids are underway to apprehend the accused, said police officials.