Students from the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency who scored more than 90 per cent in Classes 10 and 12, as per the results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), were felicitated by Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Notably, this was the third constituency-level ceremony held to felicitate 437 students, including those who featured on the state merit list. Of these, 223 students passed the Class 10 examination, while 214 cleared the Class 12 examination.

Addressing the students, teachers, and residents of the area, who had gathered from various schools at the felicitation ceremony held at a private marriage palace in Jandiala Guru, the Cabinet Minister announced that the state government would soon open a polytechnic college in Jandiala Guru to provide vocational education to the youth. This initiative will enable local students to acquire technical education, making them more skilled and productive in the future.

He added that education is the key to progress in life and made a heartfelt appeal to the students to take a leading role in the field of education. He highlighted that in the 2023 results, only about 250 students had scored 80 per cent marks, whereas in the 2024 results, 272 students from the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency scored more than 90 per cent. In 2025, the number of students achieving more than 90 per cent has risen to approximately 437, a figure that continues to grow.

The Minister noted that there are 163 government primary, middle, and secondary schools in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency. He expressed pride in having personally visited each school and fulfilled their basic needs.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, DIG Border Range Satinder Singh, and Commissioner of Police Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar shared their life experiences with the students and urged them to continue working hard until they achieve their goals.