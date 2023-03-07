Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Amritsar, March 6
Jandiala police arrested seven thieves involved in stealing mobile tower batteries here today. The arrested miscreants were identified as Sukhjit Singh, Navdeep Singh of Chohan village, Lovejeet Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, Jugraj Singh of Jabbowal village in Tarsikka and Bachitar Singh of Balia Manjhpur village.
The police recovered 20 mobile tower batteries from their possession. These were allegedly stolen from a mobile tower at Pandori Golan village in Tarn Taran.
Investigating officer Sub-inspector Raghubir Singh said the police received a tip-off that the accused were roaming around in a car to sell mobile tower batteries. The police intercepted the car bearing the registration number PB-02-AS-8042 and recovered the batteries. They were later booked under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC.
Police said the accused were produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night