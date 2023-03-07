Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Jandiala police arrested seven thieves involved in stealing mobile tower batteries here today. The arrested miscreants were identified as Sukhjit Singh, Navdeep Singh of Chohan village, Lovejeet Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, Jugraj Singh of Jabbowal village in Tarsikka and Bachitar Singh of Balia Manjhpur village.

The police recovered 20 mobile tower batteries from their possession. These were allegedly stolen from a mobile tower at Pandori Golan village in Tarn Taran.

Investigating officer Sub-inspector Raghubir Singh said the police received a tip-off that the accused were roaming around in a car to sell mobile tower batteries. The police intercepted the car bearing the registration number PB-02-AS-8042 and recovered the batteries. They were later booked under Section 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Police said the accused were produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigations.