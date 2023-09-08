Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Janmashtami was celebrated with religious fervour in the city on Thursday. Kids dressed as Krishna and Radha thronged temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to mark the festival. Several religious organisations put up palanquins and festive stalls as devotees thronged temples to celebrate the day with religious fervour.

Musical presentations at the ISKCON temple and the Durgiana temple by children depicting glimpses of Krishna’s life were a huge draw. Traditional jhankis or mini-tableaux depicting the life and significant events from Krishna’s life were put up at temples.

Schools and educational institutions also celebrated the day by organising religious activities. Bhavan’s SL Public School marked Janmashtami with a special programme, presenting tableaux based on the life events of Krishna (Krishna’s janam, Matki Phodna, Kaliaya Naag episode, Govardhanardha Dharana, Radha Krishna Jhulaa, Raasleela, Kansa Mardan, Virat Roop Darshansh)

The students sang hymns, presented cultural programmes related to Radha Krishna. Sun Valley Public High School also celebrated the day with gaiety as students and management presented religious programmes enlightening the students about Krishna.

Punjab Naatshala also held a special Janmashtami programme organized by the Rotary Club, where Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh participated.

Well-known artiste Vijay Mehak presented bhajan-kirtan dedicated to Krishna.