Japan gets Gurunanak Dev University Prof on board, praises his efforts to cut CO2

To develop advanced technologies for removing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) professor Dr Tejwant Singh Kang has been awarded a three-year research project under the Government of Japan’s LOTUS Programme.

The project, being undertaken in collaboration with researchers at Kyushu University, Japan, will focus on developing innovative free-standing membranes for Direct Air Capture (DAC)—a technology designed to selectively capture CO2 from ambient air.

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Unlike industrial carbon capture, where CO2 is present in relatively high concentrations in exhaust streams, DAC involves extracting the gas from open air, where its concentration is much lower. This makes the process technically challenging and underscores the need for materials that can capture CO2 efficiently while remaining affordable, durable and environmentally sustainable.

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Dr Tejwant Kang, Professor in the Department of Chemistry at GNDU, said the research would go beyond simply capturing carbon dioxide and focus on addressing some of the fundamental challenges involved in making atmospheric CO2 removal practical.

“Advances in such membrane technologies could contribute to future carbon-removal systems designed to complement conventional efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions,” he said.

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The research addresses a key challenge in climate-change mitigation i.e., removing CO2 already present in the atmosphere. While reducing emissions from industries, transportation and energy systems remains essential, some greenhouse-gas emissions are difficult to eliminate completely. Technologies capable of extracting CO2 directly from ambient air could provide an additional tool for dealing with such residual emissions and, potentially, removing some of the CO2 accumulated in the atmosphere.The project also seeks to advance understanding of how innovative membrane materials interact with and separate carbon dioxide. The findings could generate new scientific knowledge and potentially contribute to the development of improved carbon-capture technologies.

The three-year collaboration with Kyushu University will also facilitate scientific exchange, knowledge sharing and joint research between Indian and Japanese researchers.

The project is one of four research projects sanctioned under the LOTUS Programme in the Punjab region. One project each has been awarded to GNDU, Amritsar, and IISER Mohali, while two have been sanctioned at IIT Ropar.

Congratulating Prof Kang, GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said the project reflected the university’s focus on high-quality research and international collaboration in areas addressing global environmental challenges.

He expressed confidence that the project would further strengthen GNDU’s international research partnerships and contribute to its work in sustainable technologies and environmental remediation.

Dr Kang said, “By investigating new membrane materials capable of extracting CO2 directly from the atmosphere, the GNDU–Kyushu University collaboration aims to address a difficult scientific problem with potential long-term applications in carbon management and environmental sustainability.”