Japnoor, Palakpreet rule podium at cycling league

The two-day Asmita Khelo India Women Cycling State League-Track 2026-27, organised at the cycling velodrome of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, concluded today. The event was organised with the aim of strengthening women’s cycling at the grassroots level, identifying new talent and preparing promising athletes for national and international level competitions.

On the second and last day of the league, elite and junior cyclists showcased their talent and sportsmanship in individual pursuit, scratch and keirin races.

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International hockey player and Asian Games medallist Amandeep Kaur was the special guest at the closing ceremony. She honoured the winners with medals and encouraged them.

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Amandeep, while motivating the female athletes to participate in sports with greater enthusiasm, said that hard work, discipline, constant practice and dedication towards one’s goal opened the doors of success for players at the national and international level. She said that such competitions not only showcased players’ talent but also provided them with the necessary experience and self-confidence for bigger competitions.

Cycling Association of Punjab President Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal said, “The need is that the players should be provided with regular training, better sports infrastructure and maximum opportunities for competition.” He said that the association will make continuous efforts to further promote women’s cycling.

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In women’s elite 10-km scratch race, Japnoor Kaur Randhawa won the gold medal, while Arshpreet Kaur of Amritsar won the silver and Ekdeepjot Kaur of Gurdaspur won the bronze medal.

In the 10-km scratch race in the junior category, Palakpreet Kaur of Amritsar won the gold medal. Taranvir Kaur of Ludhiana won the silver medal, while Preeti of Ludhiana won the bronze medal.

Similarly, in the women’s elite keirin race, Japnoor Kaur Randhawa won gold, Ekdeepjot Kaur of Gurdaspur won silver, and Arshpreet Kaur of Amritsar won bronze.

In the junior category, Palakpreet Kaur of Amritsar maintained her dominance and won the gold medal. Japneet Kaur of Amritsar won the silver and Preeti of Ludhiana won the bronze medal.

Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the girls of Punjab had the potential to achieve great things in cycling. He said the main goal of the Cycling Association of Punjab was to strengthen women’s cycling from the grassroots level, connect the maximum number of women with the sport and prepare talented players for national and international level competitions.