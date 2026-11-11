Amritsar: Jarmanpreet feted for Asian trophy success

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Public Works Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday felicitated Indian hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh for his contribution to India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy, which was recently hosted in Punjab.

Jarmanpreet Singh, who hails from Rajdhan village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency, was honoured by the minister at his office in recognition of his sporting achievement.

Congratulating the player, Harbhajan Singh ETO said Jarmanpreet Singh had brought pride to his village, constituency, Punjab and the nation through his dedication, hard work and commitment to the sport. He said it was a matter of great pride to honour sportspersons who bring laurels to the state.

The minister observed that Punjab has a rich legacy of producing outstanding sportspersons who have earned international recognition for the country. He said the achievements of players such as Jarmanpreet Singh inspire the younger generation to take up sports and imbibe the values of discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

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Wishing the player success in his future endeavours, Harbhajan Singh ETO expressed confidence that he would continue to excel on the international stage and bring further glory to the country.