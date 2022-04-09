Jashan-2022: Folk songs, dances enthral audience

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The four-day Inter-Departmental cultural festival Jashan-2022 of Guru Nanak Dev University, held several competitions of mimicry, nautanki, skit, quiz, debate, collage, cartooning and other cultural dance performances. On the third day today, folk dance performance of giddha were held along with the prize distribution ceremony.

The Department of Architecture won the first place in five items of music (shabad/ bhajan, geet ghazal, folk song, western vocal solo, instrumental percussion, instrumental non-percussion). The Electronic Technology Department won the first place in instrumental percussion while in the same category Law Department got the second position and Chemistry Department stood third. In shabad/bhajan, Law Department stood second and Zoology got third position. In bhangra competition, Law Department got first position, University Business School stood second and Computer Engineering. and Technology got third position.

In geet ghazal, Microbiology Department got second and Electronics Technology was on third position. In the folk song category, architecture maintained its dominance and the Department of Social Sciences came second and the University Business School stood third. In western vocal solo, Food Science & Technology got second position and Physics was on third. Second place in Instrumental Non-Percussion was taken by Electronic Technology and due to technical reasons third position was not declared.

In clay-modelling, MYAS Department got first position while Electronics and CSDA got second and third positions, respectively. Architecture Department was first in collage, Electronics Department second and Guru Ramdas School of Planning was on the third position. In cartooning, Architecture Department got first position, Department of Mass Communication soot second and Department of Social Science was on the third position. In the flower arrangement competition, Electronics Department got the first position, University School of Financial Studies got second and Computer Engineering was third. A short film screening session was also held later in the day.