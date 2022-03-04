'Jashan-e-Hunar' — in-house expo of GNDU opens for public

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

‘Jashan-e-Hunar’, a three-day-exhibition of various types of garments and other items, designed by the students of the department of lifelong learning of Guru Nanak Dev University was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Prof Shwetha Shenoy, wife of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Sandhu, was the chief guest, who inaugurated the exhibition. The VC expressed his views on spreading more information about the courses of the department, so that more students could know about these. The VC also appreciated the work done by students and encouraged them to work with more motivation.

Prof Shweta Shenoy appreciated the work done by students and encouraged them to adopt skills to earn livelihood. Apart from the university, a number of prominent personalities, students from colleges and schools, flocked the exhibition to see the handicraft prepared by students of the department.

Prof Saroj Bala, director, department of lifelong learning, said skill development courses/ diplomas for girls were being offered by the department and the products prepared by students during their academic course were displayed in the exhibition, which is held every year. In addition, she said this time people, who came to see the exhibition not only bought the products made by students, but also placed orders for other products, which further boosted the morale of students.

“Since the very purpose of the courses is to make students, who belong to multiple age groups, self-reliant, this exhibition offers an excellent opportunity for them to market their products,” she said. The three day exhibition is open to public.