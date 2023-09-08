Jaskaran a source of inspiration for other students, says DAV College principal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

A team from the DAV College, including members of its faculty and management led by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, visited 21-year-old Jaskaran Singh, the first crorepati of KBC 15 at his home in Khalra village, Tarn Taran. Jaskaran is a student of BSc (Economics) Semester V at DAV College and played an extraordinary game as he impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with his quick thinking, analytical skills and knowledge on the popular show. Jaskaran was honoured by the DAV College team with its principal promising all support required to fulfill his dream of appearing in the civil services exams.

“His amazing performance on the show made him the first contestant from Punjab to win an amount of Rs 1 crore. He has brought fame and glory to the college, his parents and the state with his efforts and knowledge,” said Dr Amardeep Gupta.

The principal said that Jaskaran’s habit of studying in the library helped him improve his knowledge and accomplish his dream of becoming a crorepati. He also said that Jaskaran had earlier won the title of ‘Star Reader of the College’. Expressing his joy, Dr Gupta said the college will keep providing support to its student whenever he needs it.

“Jaskaran is preparing for the UPSC exams. Hence, he tries to improve his knowledge and understanding of subjects like History, Science and General Knowledge. There is a wave of happiness and joy among the students and staff of the college. He has become a source of inspiration for other students as well,” said Dr Gupta.

#Tarn Taran