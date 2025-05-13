Jathedar’s visit rekindles spirit of Khalsa in Telangana village

As part of the ‘Khuaar Hoye Sabh Milenge’ religious awareness campaign, the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, recently visited Gachubai Tanda, a village of Vanjara Sikhs located in the Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad, Telangana. His visit aimed to promote Sikh values and teachings among the local Sikh community.

Gachubai Tanda is home to around 500 devoted Sikhs who strictly adhere to Sikh tenets and maintain unshorn hair in accordance with Sikh tradition. A special Gurmat Samagam (religious congregation) was organised at the village’s Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar, with support from the Sikh community of Hyderabad. The event featured Gurbani Kirtan by Bhai Veer Singh’s jatha from Ameerpet Gurdwara Sahib, along with devotional performances by local Sikh youth, uplifting the spirit of the sangat.

The Jathedar concluded the congregation by offering the Ardas, seeking the Chardi Kala of the village and the whole world. He also distributed Gurmukhi Punjabi primers to numerous children, encouraging them to learn Gurmukhi and deepen their connection with Gurbani. The Gurdwara management committee organised langar (community meal), during which Jathedar Gargaj served the sangat.

Advertisement

Following the event, local Sikh residents held a detailed discussion with the Jathedar, sharing their concerns and challenges. They requested support for arranging teachers in Gurbani education, Gurmat music, Gurmukhi Punjabi and Gatka training, as well as Sikh preachers for the region and financial assistance for children’s school fees. The Jathedar listened attentively and assured the community that efforts would be made, coordinating with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and global Sikh communities, to address their needs.

Expressing his deep appreciation, the Jathedar said he was overjoyed to witness the vibrant spirit of Sikhi thriving in Gachubai Tanda, thousands of kilometres away from Punjab. He was particularly moved to see young children upholding Sikh identity and selflessly performing sewa in the community kitchen, in full accordance with Sikh traditions.

Advertisement

He also voiced concern over the decline of such practices in many villages in Punjab, where services such as langar during religious events and ceremonies are increasingly outsourced, compromising the values of sewa and collective responsibility. He reminded the sangat that Guru Nanak Dev Ji travelled extensively to spread the message of Sikhi and that Guru Gobind Singh Ji spent significant time near Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, establishing a profound historical connection between southern India and Sikh teachings.

Reaffirming the collective identity of the Khalsa Panth as one united family, the Jathedar extended a heartfelt invitation to the Vanjara Sikhs of Telangana to visit holy Sikh sites in Punjab, including the Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib. He assured them that arrangements for train travel would be made if needed.

He also praised Giani Ravinder Singh, the village granthi, for his dedicated service and efforts to connect local children with Gurbani and Gurmukhi. Giani Gargaj reaffirmed that Akal Takht will continue to support these Sikhs in their spiritual journey and committed to future visits and assistance in the region.

Among those present at the event were Lakhwinder Singh (president, Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar), Bhagat Singh (Secretary), Giani Ravinder Singh (Granthi), Gurjeet Singh, Dr Bimal Singh, Dr Avneet Bimal Singh (Hyderabad), Barjinder Singh Hussianpur, pracharak-cum-nigran Rajpal Singh, Harpreet Singh Kahlon, media advisor Jaskaran Singh, Karanvir Singh, and a large number of sangat from the village.