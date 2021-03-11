Tarn Taran jeweller foils robbery bid, forces miscreants to flee

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 25

A local jeweller thwarted a robbery bid here on Monday by showing his presence of mind. He not only saved his life and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh by snatching the revolver of the robbers, but also fired at them with his licenced revolver and forced them to run from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind.

The police naka was just 5-m away from the site of the incident.

Gurmeet Singh, owner of Anshdeep Jewellers, was at his shop in the afternoon, when four armed robbers came on two motorcycles. Two of them entered the shop, while two stood outside.

Two robbers threatened Gurmeeet at gunpoint and tried to rob him. Gurmeet scuffled with the robbers and snatched their revolver, which failed to work. In the meanwhile, Gurmeet pointed his licenced revolver at the robbers and fired at them, who fled leaving behind their motorcycle, too, on the spot.

The revolver and the motorcycle of robbers was taken in custody by the local city police. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the jeweller.

Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, local MLA, visited the spot and appreciated Gurmeet for his bravery.

City SHO Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Kaur said a case was registered under relevant sections. Gurmeet said the robbers even issued threats on his mobile after two hours of the incident.

How it all happened

