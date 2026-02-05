Jeweller gets extortion calls

A local jeweller has been receiving repeated threat calls and messages from unidentified foreign numbers demanding a huge sum of money as extortion. The incident came to light when a complaint was lodged with the Jandiala Guru police station here.

Advertisement

Following a complaint by victim, Kartik Malhotra (30) of Gali Gujran Wali near Valmiki Chowk in Jandiala Guru, the police have registered a case under Sections 308(4) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started a probe.

Advertisement