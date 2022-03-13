J&K resident sent to judicial custody

Amritsar, March 12
Mohammad Sakib Dar, a Srinagar resident, who was arrested by the local police in connection with iron trader Vishesh Gupta’s murder, was sent to judicial custody though the police were yet to arrest two prime suspects, who killed him.
He was arrested by the police from Srinagar on February 27.
A police official privy to the investigations said the police could not find the clues about the whereabouts of the remaining two suspects - Shelly and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, during Dar’s interrogation. They had shot Vishesh Gupta. Dar was sent to judicial custody on Friday after the expiry of his police remand.
His name figured following questioning of prime suspect Karandeep Singh. Gupta was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons on December 11 outside his shop, when he sat in his car after closing it down. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Noida.
The police had booked Karandeep Singh of Khat Khokhar area in Gurdaspur and an unidentified accomplices at that time. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...
Address issue of bio-weapons: India at UN
Top organ of the world body discusses the issue of alleged b...
Congress Working Committee meets today to discuss debacle
After sweeping Punjab, AAP set to embark on membership drive...
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
Disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed