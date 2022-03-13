J&K resident sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Mohammad Sakib Dar, a Srinagar resident, who was arrested by the local police in connection with iron trader Vishesh Gupta’s murder, was sent to judicial custody though the police were yet to arrest two prime suspects, who killed him.

He was arrested by the police from Srinagar on February 27.

A police official privy to the investigations said the police could not find the clues about the whereabouts of the remaining two suspects - Shelly and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, during Dar’s interrogation. They had shot Vishesh Gupta. Dar was sent to judicial custody on Friday after the expiry of his police remand.

His name figured following questioning of prime suspect Karandeep Singh. Gupta was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons on December 11 outside his shop, when he sat in his car after closing it down. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Noida.

The police had booked Karandeep Singh of Khat Khokhar area in Gurdaspur and an unidentified accomplices at that time.