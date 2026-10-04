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Home / Amritsar / J&K to get special showcase at Punjab trade expo

J&K to get special showcase at Punjab trade expo

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A delegation of women entrepreneurs from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha.
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Jammu and Kashmir is set to get a special platform at the 20th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX)-2026, with the organisers proposing a dedicated ‘J&K Day’ to showcase the Union Territory’s business, investment, handicrafts, tourism and cultural potential.

The expo is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 7. A delegation of women entrepreneurs from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) recently met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the UT’s participation in the trade expo.

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The delegation was led by Himani Arora, Chairperson, Regional Fashion Tex Tech Forum, PHDCCI, Punjab. During the meeting, Arora proposed that a dedicated day at PITEX be organised to bring J&K’s entrepreneurs, products and cultural heritage before buyers, investors and business representatives from across the country.

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The proposed ‘J&K Day’ will include a business and investment session, an industry-buyer-seller roundtable and a tourism and investment presentation. The programme is also expected to feature live demonstrations by artisans, a display of traditional J&K cuisine and cultural performances.

A special ‘J&K Cultural Evening’ has also been proposed as part of the initiative.

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The proposed participation is aimed at creating direct business and market linkages for entrepreneurs and producers from Jammu and Kashmir. It would provide a platform for showcasing traditional handicrafts and other products while also highlighting investment opportunities in sectors such as tourism and allied industries.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen business ties between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and give visitors to PITEX an opportunity to experience the region’s cultural and culinary heritage alongside its commercial potential.

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