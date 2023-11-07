Job camp at DBEE on Nov 8

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

An employment camp will be organised at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise (DBEE) on November 8. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, who is also the chairman of DBEE, said efforts were being made to provide employment to jobless youth under the government’s flagship scheme ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’.

ADC (General) Harpreet Singh, who is the DBEE CEO, informed that a placement camp was being held every Wednesday in the DBEE office to provide jobs to the unemployed.

Neelam Mahe, Deputy Director, DBEE, informed that companies such as SBI Life, Edelweiss Tokyo, Star Health, Connect Broadband, Guru Nanak Mission Hospital, OCM Limited, Phone Pay would take part in the camp. Posts of developer manager, sales manager, retail sales officer, corporate sales officer, customer care officer, IT developer and networking engineer will be available between the salaries of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.