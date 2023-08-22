Job camp on August 23

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

The administration has scheduled an employment camp for unemployed youth here on August 23. Aspirants would be offered jobs with salaries ranging between Rs 14,000 and Rs 25,000 per month.

The camp would be held at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE). Bureau’s employment officer Naresh Kumar said many companies, including Shri Ram Finance, Pramerica Life Insurance, SIS Limited and others, would participate in the camp. They would select candidates for the posts of security, sales officer, receptionist and others. The employment camp would start at 10 am.