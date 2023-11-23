Job fair held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The district Rozgar and Karobar Bureau organised a job fair here on Wednesday, with various companies taking part in it. A large number of youth seeking employment turned up at the event.

Deputy Director Neelam Mahe said companies like Connect Broadband, PhonePe and others took part in the event and interviewed job aspirants. She said they hope that a large number of these aspirants would be selected by the companies.