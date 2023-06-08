Job placement camp today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

An employment camp offering a monthly salary of about Rs 15,000 for posts in different companies will be held here on June 8. District Employment and Business Bureau Amritsar will organise the camp.

Vikramjeet, Deputy Director of District Employment and Business Bureau, said that companies like SBI Life Insurance, Evan Security Private Limited, Agile Herbals, Pukhraj, ICICI Bank and others will take part in the employment camp. All these companies will give a salary in the range of Rs 15,000 per month to every youth selected for the job.

In the employment camp, companies will conduct selection for the posts of security guard, advisor, wellness advisor, unit manager, etc.