Jodhpur resident duped on pretext of getting study visa for Singapore

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 28

A Jodhpur resident was duped by three members of a family on the pretext of sending him on study visa to Singapore. The victim, Jugal Kishore, was defrauded of Rs 3.70 lakh in December 2022.

However, the incident came to light yesterday when Majitha road police booked the suspects, identified as Ranjana Singh, her daughter Ashima Singh, son Deep and their partner Harmandeep Dhillon, all residents of Nirankari Colony, located on Majitha road here.

After the incident, the complainant Jugal Kishore had earlier approached Devnagar police station in Jodhpur for lodging a complaint. But the police did not lodge any FIR in the case. Following this, he had approached the local court there which directed the Rajasthan police to register a Zero FIR in March 2023 which was later forwarded to the Police Commissioner here for further investigations and arrest of the suspects.

In his complaint to the police, Jugal Kishore stated that he had arrived in Amritsar in December 2021 for IELTS coaching where he used to take tiffin service from Ranjana Singh. She used to deliver the tiffin to him and sometimes her daughter Ashima used to come to deliver it. He said they developed good relations with each other. He said five months later, he returned to Jodhpur and could not return but was in contact with the accused over the phone.

In December 2022, Ashima called him and lured him to seek admission in Singapore on study visa. She asked him to contact their partner Harmandeep Dhillon who demanded Rs 5.7 lakh for the same. He said he convinced his parents and came to Amritsar. He handed over the documents including qualification certificates and Rs 70,000 in advance through online payment mode.

He said Ashima again called him and asked to give Rs 2 lakh fees for study visa. He later received a conditional offer letter. He said when he tried to reach Ashima, she did not respond. He said he called Ranjana and Deep also who said she was busy and would contact him after getting the visa. He said he repeatedly tried to approach her but she did not respond.

He said one day she was infuriated and said his admission has been cancelled. He said he demanded his money back but the accused refused. He alleged that they extorted Rs 1 lakh more from him to return his documents.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) carried out a probe and recommended registration of an FIR here. Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said that raids were on to nab the suspects who were evading arrest since the registration of an FIR.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.