Joint Commissioner raids Amritsar MC depts, finds staff missing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh conducted a surprise check at three departments of the Municipal Corporation today morning. During the inspection of the Property Tax Department at 9.40 am, the Joint Commissioner, Hardeep Singh, found that five superintendents of the department and several other staff members were absent.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said show-cause notices would be issued to the employees, who were found absent during the inspection. If response of the employees was not satisfactory, strict action will be taken against them under the Punjab Punishment and Appeal Rule. Hardeep Singh said that the attendance of the corporation’s departments will be checked daily at 9.10 am.

The officers and employees of the MC are often not available in their offices. The residents have to wait for hours. Most of the time officials and employee claim that they were on field duty.