Joint operation: 2.6-kg heroin recovered

Tarn Taran, February 27
In a joint operation launched at Mehindpur village under the Khemkaran police station on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police and 101st battalion of the BSF recovered five packets of heroin weighing 2.660 kg.
SP Vishaljit Singh said the joint search operation was launched because of the frequent movement of drones in the border area and the consignment was recovered from the fields of farmer Santokh Singh, a resident of Amritsar.
A case under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
