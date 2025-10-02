DT
Home / Amritsar / Joshi switches to Cong after 113 days in SAD

Joshi switches to Cong after 113 days in SAD

His return to the Congress is expected to shake up political landscape in Amritsar

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:01 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Former cabinet minister Anil Joshi. File photo
Just 113 days after rejoining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Anil Joshi has switched over to the Congress, upsetting the political permutations in the Amritsar North Assembly constituency.

His return to the Congress is expected to shake up the political landscape in Amritsar, where he could emerge as a strong candidate for the Assembly seat. Observers believe he may attract support from both BJP and Akali workers in a constituency that already has a strong Congress base.

According to political analysts, Joshi now faces the challenge of balancing workers from the BJP, Akali Dal and Congress in the constituency to consolidate votes. If successful, he could pose a formidable threat to sitting MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Kunwar was suspended by the AAP for five years in June over alleged “anti-party activities”, after which Karamjit Singh Rintu was appointed halqa-in-charge of Amritsar North and has since been leading the party’s programmes in the segment.

Analysts added that Congress leader Sunil Dutti, who lost the last Assembly election from Amritsar North, will also need to be accommodated politically. Any rebel candidature within the party could disturb the vote share.

Joshi had earlier returned to the SAD on June 9 this year, seven months after quitting the party. His move came a day after BJP president Sunil Jakhar called for a stronger Shiromani Akali Dal.

He had resigned from the SAD on November 21, 2024, stating the party was “only focused on Panthic issues and was bereft of progressive thinking and brotherhood”.

Joshi’s political career began with his appointment as district president of the Bajrang Dal in 1988. He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Amritsar Lok Sabha seat as the SAD candidate.

Born and raised in Sanghe village, Tarn Taran, Joshi was forced to abandon farming on his family’s land after the killing of his father, Kishori Lal, a retired government teacher, by terrorists in 1991. He then shifted to Tarn Taran city, where he entered politics and set up business with his brothers, Raja and Vijay.

Joshi was elected MLA from Amritsar North in 2007 and again in 2012. In 2017, he lost to Congress candidate Sunil Dutti. During the 2012 Parkash Singh Badal government, he was appointed Minister for Industry and Technical Education, later handling the portfolios of Local Bodies and Medical Education.

