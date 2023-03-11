Journalism students visit MY FM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Postgraduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Khalsa College organised day-long educational visit to 94.3 MY FM. The aim of the visit was to familiarise the students with the growing importance of radio and to give them practical exposure of the electronic media. While interacting with the students, RJ Deep stressed upon the news concepts of the radio and compared the old concepts and modern concepts of radio. He told students the skills that were required to become proficient radio jockey, whereas RJ Akshita, emphasised on technical knowhow in the field of radio. She also told students that how they can work on voice and various softwares required in the radio. Principal Mehal Singh congratulated in- charge Prof Ferry Bhatia, Department Journalism and Mass Communication, for organising such visits. He said, "Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse.”

College celebrates Women's Day

PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of BBK DAV College for Women celebrated Women's Day on the theme of `Celebrating Traditional Games. During the day-long celebrations, various folk games of Punjab like kho-kho, koklachi pakki, pithu garam, marbles, rassa kashi, skipping rope and stapu were played. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication for organising the event. Dr. Priyanka Bassi, Head, PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, said students spend their free time playing games on mobile phones which lead to decreased physical activity, impacting physical health and well-being. She further said that a healthy lifestyle should be followed by playing these traditional games.

Quiz competition

SSSS College of Commerce for Women conducted a quiz competition on theme Future of work: Industry 4.0, Innovation 21st Century Skills to mark Y20 summit. As many as 40 students participated in the event. Principal Dr Navdeep Kaur talked about technological developments going all over the globe.