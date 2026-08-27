Journalist dies by suicide in Amritsar jail

A web channel journalist, Deepak Bhandari, who was in judicial custody in the Amritsar central jail in connection with a case of alleged smuggling of banned medicines, allegedly died by suicide by hanging on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Bhandari had been lodged in the jail for more than one-and-a-half years. The jail authorities informed his family members, the police and the district administration about the incident.

Advertisement

The Islamabad police took custody of the body and initiated proceedings for the autopsy.

Advertisement

Sources said Bhandari had reportedly been under stress for nearly a year while in jail. He was allegedly distressed over the prolonged legal proceedings and the lack of relief in the case.

A few months ago, Bhandari's brother was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, Bhandari himself had not received similar relief.

Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had named Bhandari and other members of his family as accused in the alleged peddling of banned medicines.

The police are conducting further proceedings as per law, while the exact circumstances surrounding Bhandari's death are being investigated.