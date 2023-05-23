Judge bats for medical check-ups for inmates

Tarn Taran, May 22
District and Sessions Judge-cum- District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Chairperson Priya Sood and Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-District Secretary Pratima Arora visited the Central Jail in Sri Goindwal Sahib on Monday. Sood inspected the mess, barracks and other spots used by the inmates for routine activities. She also interacted with some of the inmates to understand their grievances. The District and Sessions Judge instructed Additional Superintendent of Jail Harjot Singh Kler and other staff members to address the inmates’ grievances. The judge also stressed the need sanitise the jail complex from time to time. She also called for regular medical check-up of the inmates.
