Judicial officers plant saplings in Gurdaspur

Judicial officers plant saplings in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 10:00 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Judges plant saplings in the new residential area of judicial officers in Gurdaspur on Saturday. Tribune photo
Judges of the Gurdaspur judiciary planted saplings under the “Mission One Judge, One Tree” in the new residential area meant for judicial officers today.

The plantation drive was carried out under the directions of Justice Deepak Sibal, Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar.

Prominent among those present were District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Harpreet Singh.

District and Sessions judge Dilbagh Singh Johal said, “As custodians of law and protectors of justice, we pledge to uphold not only the rights of the people but those of nature too. Let these trees grow as a living symbol of our shared duty and our promise to the earth.”

